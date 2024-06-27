Another bloody afternoon on Italian roads. Unfortunately, a young man of just 17 years of age paid the price, Francesco Pauson of the former mayor of the municipality of Siniscola, in the province of Nuoro.

The tragic accident occurred around 4.20pm today, June 27, on state road 125 near Capo Comino in the territory of Siniscola, in the province of Nuoro. The boy was the son of the former mayor of the Sardinian municipality, Lorenzo Pauin office from 2001 to 2011 and currently serving as a minority municipal councilor.

The young man was on board his motorbike when, for reasons yet to be ascertained, he suddenly collided head-on with a camper who was traveling in the opposite direction to the vehicle.

Francesco had obtained the A driving licence for the motorbike only a few days before today’s tragic episode.

The police intervened promptly at the scene of the accident 118 health personnel with the medical ambulance. Given the very serious conditions in which the 17 year old found himself, it was deemed necessary to also mobilize thehelicopter rescue. Unfortunately, however, the trip to the hospital was in vain: the young man he lost his life due to the serious injuries and trauma suffered following the violent impact.

Obviously, at this time all the necessary checks are being carried out by the proposed staff. Investigations and findings carried out by the police which will have to clarify the exact dynamics of the tragic accident and, possibly, allow us to trace the possible perpetrators.

Also participating in the rescue operations Fire fighters of the municipality of Siniscola who, following the collision, attempted to limit traffic disruptions as quickly as possible.

For now, the health conditions of the driver and any passengers who were present inside the camper at the time of the impact are not known.

The entire community of the Sardinian town, together with the current mayor Gian Luigi, upon hearing the tragic news, united in the family’s pain. Francesco leaves behind his father Lorenzo, his mother Rita and his older sister, Carlotta.