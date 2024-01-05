Terrible head-on crash between a bus and a van in Cessole: There was nothing that could be done for Alessandro Pisano

Dramatic road accident on the evening of January 3rd in the Asti area, more precisely on the road that connects Cessole to Bubbio. A bus, full of passengers, collided head-on with a van traveling in the opposite direction. The toll is one dead and three injured. The victim is the bus driver, a 55-year-old Alessandro Pisano.

Still blood on Italian roadsfor a start of the new year which already sees a very high number of victims of road accidents.

In this case the tragedy struck the province of Asti and it occurred on provincial road 25 that connects Cessole to Bubbio, near a bend that leads to a straight road.

Road section which had already been the scene of in the past similar tragedies and which is increasingly at the center of debates and criticisms on the lack of security.

There were two vehicles involved in this case, one scheduled bus and a van.

Credit: Fire Brigade

The bus, owned by the Bus Company, left from Acqui Terme in the province of Alessandria and was taking passengers towards Cortemiliain the province of Cuneo.

The dynamics are not clear, but the large vehicle impacted violently and frontally against a van coming in the opposite direction.

After the impact, both vehicles ended up off the roadway and the motorists who were passing at that moment immediately launched the alarm to the rescuers.

Nothing to do for Alessandro Pisano

Credit: Fire Brigade

In addition to the health workers on board the ambulances, doctors also arrived on site Fire fighters hey Carabinieri of the various stations and commands in the area.

Unfortunately the accident led to the death of one person. It's about the 55 years old Alessandro Pisano, from Cortemilia, who was driving the bus.

They remained in the crash three people injured. This is the driver of the van, transported to the Acqui Terme hospital, and two girls, who were traveling as passengers on the bus. For the latter there were only minor injuries and traumas. They were released from hospital shortly thereafter.

READ ALSO: Patrick Mentil, former promising cyclist, died in an accident. The head-on crash occurred in Pederobba, in the Treviso area. Aid for the 22-year-old was useless.