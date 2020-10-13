Highlights: Nearly 12,000 beetles (mink) were found dead in US fur farms amidst devastation from Kovid-19

Washington

Around 12,000 otters (mink) have been found dead at fur farms in the US between the devastation of Kovid-19 worldwide. According to media reports, after this incident, experts are claiming that the corona virus has spread from humans to animals. They are found dead at Fur Farms in Ottoman Utah and Wisconsin.

According to the report, nearly 10,000 otter deaths have occurred in Utah alone. Let us know that the beaver is also known for its soft cries. Dr. Utah Taylor, a veterinarian in Utah, said, “This virus first appeared in Beaverville in August. A few days before this, some farm workers also fell ill in July.

Corona virus spread from humans to animals

Early research suggests that the corona virus was spread from humans to animals. Dr. Dean Taylor said, “From what we saw in Utah, it makes sense that the virus has spread from humans to animals.” He said that testing is currently going on. On the other hand, two otter dead have also been found in Wisconsin. After this incident, several forms of beaver have been isolated in both the states.

Utah officials said that the corona virus test cannot be done because otter is a state in the US where otter is practiced. Wisconsin is America’s largest fur growing state. Wisconsin has struggled to contain the corona virus in humans. There are 3237 Corona positive people in the state.