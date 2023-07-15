With a dinner consisting of a few boiled “cowpea” granules, Aisha barely managed to quench the hunger of her five family members who live in one of the western neighborhoods of the city of Omdurman, the third side of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, which has been witnessing since mid-April fierce fighting between the army and the support forces. The fast, but the horror was greater for Aisha when she woke up to find two of her family members lifeless under the rubble of part of her house that had been subjected to heavy air strikes that morning.

Millions of residents of the capital, Khartoum, the five states of Darfur, and many other cities of the country live in tragic humanitarian conditions, such as Aisha and her family, in light of the continuation of the war for more than three months, leaving thousands dead and wounded, and about 3 million displaced inside and outside the country, in addition to huge losses in private property. And public, infrastructure.

While those stranded in Khartoum and other war zones in Darfur find it difficult to cope with the security, living and health conditions, those fleeing to camps for the displaced and other less dangerous cities also suffer from poor living conditions in light of the high prices of food commodities and services, the delay in the payment of workers’ wages, and the suspension of Most of the commercial and productive activities for more than three months in a country where more than 60 percent of the country’s population of about 41 million depend on daily business to manage the affairs of their lives.

The matter is getting worse in the southern, northern and western outskirts of the capital, where air strikes continue continuously, which led to the death of more than 50 civilians during the past week alone, in light of an acute shortage of hospitals and ambulance services.

A spokesman for the Central Sudan Doctors Syndicate told Sky News Arabia that the health situation in the country is witnessing a significant deterioration, especially in the war zones, where more than 66 percent of the hospitals adjacent to the areas of clashes were out of service, stressing that there is a severe shortage of medical equipment and medicines. With problems in distributing the arrived medicines and medical aid to Port Sudan airports in the east of the country and Wadi Sedna in Omdurman.

According to the data of the Sudanese Medical Association, 59 out of 89 basic hospitals in the capital and the states have completely stopped serving, while the remaining hospitals are operating fully or partially, as some provide first aid services only, and they are also threatened with closure as a result of the lack of medical staff, medical supplies, water and electricity. .

Difficult living conditions

The emergency room of the regions and neighborhoods of “Kalakla” in southern Khartoum said that the living, health and economic conditions of the stranded population are deteriorating terribly in light of the continuous interruption of water, electricity and cooking gas supplies, and a severe scarcity of basic food commodities, the price of the few available of which is much higher than the population can afford, especially since more than 90 percent of them have lost their source of income due to the cessation of their activities since the start of the fighting.

The Chamber indicated that great dangers face the lives of dozens of wounded civilians who fall daily as a result of the continuous air and ground bombardment of neighborhoods in light of the terrible deterioration in health services and the complete disappearance of many life-saving medicines.

The same tragic situation applies to the areas north of Khartoum, where residents who were unable to flee suffer from an acute shortage of drinking water and from serious environmental and health disasters due to the accumulation of corpses for long days in a number of the main streets of the area.

In the north of the capital, community activist Safaa Mahdi, who lives in the “Ambada” area, west of Omdurman, confirms that civilians live in very complex humanitarian conditions in light of the depletion of food stocks and the high prices of available commodities, in addition to the great security fear caused by the continued air and ground bombardment.

Mahdi told “Sky News Arabia”: “The smell of death reeks in most of the neighborhoods west of Omdurman, and the number of wounded is increasing dramatically in light of the severe difficulties facing health centers that suffer from a lack of medicines and medical personnel and continuous power outages.”

Mahdi pointed out that most of the local residents are employees or workers in the public and private sectors, who have not received their salaries for more than three months, which has increased the suffering of families.

In light of the difficulty of the flow of humanitarian aid, tens of thousands of people fleeing to camps for the displaced in the west of the country face the risk of starvation, especially children, most of whom suffer from malnutrition and extreme exhaustion due to walking for many days on the journey to flee with their families from the intense fighting areas in the five states of the western Darfur region. .

Doctor Ethar Khalil, who works in the field of providing health and humanitarian services in the camps for the displaced in the west of the country, confirmed to “Sky News Arabia” that “hunger and disease are the greatest threat and the greatest challenge at this stage, as thousands of women, pregnant women, children and the elderly arrive daily to those camps while they suffer.” Malnutrition, anemia and many chronic diseases, especially among the elderly who were trapped for nearly two months in the fighting areas without medicine or food.