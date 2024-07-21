Another bloody day on the Italian roads. In fact, the dramatic death toll seems unstoppable and continues to rise and characterises our crime news. The latest episode in chronological order is the one involving the terrible clash head-on collision that occurred today, Saturday 20 July, on the provincial road 62, near Trinitapoli, in the province of Barletta-Andria-Trani (BAT) in Puglia. A collision that unfortunately led to the premature death of a young man of just 26 years old, originally from the municipality of Casalino.

Archive photo

The dynamics of the dramatic clash

This afternoon, around 5pm, a terrible road accident occurred along the provincial road 62, near the municipality of Trinitapoli (BAT) at an overpass in Cerignola Street. Two cars, one Alfa Romeo 147 it’s a Mercedes A-Classcollided head-on. The causes of the accident are still to be ascertained and are being examined by law enforcement.

The very serious accident caused not only the death of the 26 year old, but also the seven other people were injured. The emergency services were promptly alerted. In fact, several ambulances and 118 health teams from the municipalities of Margaret of Savoy, Saint Ferdinand, Trinitapoli and from Foggia.

The injured were transported in red code to the hospitals of Andria, Barletta And Cerignolato be subjected to all necessary care.

The investigations are underway

The local police of Trinitapoli, who intervened on the scene of the impact together with the operators of 118 and the Fire Brigade and supported by the Carabinieri, were present on the scene of the collision to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident and to determine the precise causes of the accident.

Provincial road 62 was completely closed to traffic. This allowed the intervention of the fire brigade who, through the use of a crane They freed the victim and the injured from the trapped sheet metal.

