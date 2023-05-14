This Sunday morning, in Highway 83 of the Hidalgo-Zaragoza highway section,Tamaulipasa registered Collision between a trailer and a van type vehiclewhich ended in fire of the units, leaving at least 13 dead calcined.

The event occurred in the kilometer 80 in the municipality of Guemez. Upon the arrival of the State Guard personnel belonging to the Airport station, the truck carrying the trailer box was not found.

Civil protection authorities are assisting and so far 13 people have been reported dead.