Authorities from the municipality of Pontevedra, in Spain, are investigating the death of a child of three yearswho he was forgotten by his mother inside a vehicle for several hours of the day in the midst of high temperatures climatic. Apparently, the minor died of heat stroke.

The incident occurred last Wednesday, July 5, in A Relva, a neighborhood in Pontevedra, in the parking lot of the Torneiros church, where the mother left the car without noticing the child. The woman went to her workplace normally.

When the father went to look for him at his educational institution, they warned him that his son never arrived, according to sources consulted by Europe Press.

A person who was passing through the place noticed the situation and did not hesitate to contact the Sanitary Emergencies, the Police of the area and the Civil Guard, who not only notified the Psychological Intervention Group in Catastrophes and Emergencies but also confirmed the death of the child.

When they contacted these entities it was around 4 in the afternoon.

The Pontevedra municipality took action against the event, So he decreed three days of official mourning and suspended the festivities that are celebrated in the area. The child’s mother had to be attended by medical services, who intervened for a panic attack at the news.

The same way, the flags of the Town Hall of O Porriño fly at half masta frequent protocol after an individual or collective incident or tragedy, according to the newspaper The voice of Galicia.

At the moment, there is no more information about the case that remains under open investigation, since for lack of an autopsy there is only hypothesis of the death of the minor.

