Peru.- A tragic accident involving two passenger buses in Peru left as a three people dead, several injured of which at least six are in a delicate state, authorities announced.

According to the information, the accident occurred during the night of last Wednesday, December 8, when two buses from the same company that were covering the route the Puno-Moquegua-Tacna route collided by range at the height of the district of Laraqueri.

The first reports indicate that it was a collision by range, after one of the units presented a mechanical failure that left the unit lying in the middle of the road.

As mentioned, despite the mechanical breakdown that the transport unit suffered, the signs were not made to indicate that the unit was parked on the road, and it was after a few minutes that the other bus crashed.

As referred to in some carried out by the DiarioCorreo of Peru, the driver identified as Antonio Quenta, pointed out that a vehicle that was traveling in parallel dazzled him, so he could not see the parked vehicle.

It may interest you:

Derived from the brutal accident, authorities reported that three women lost their lives, who would be mothers of students who were on an excursion.