Slumped in wheelchairs and on stretchers, sick patients packed the emergency department of a hospital in north China. They crowded into the narrow spaces between the elevator doors. They surrounded an inactive metal detector. And they skirted hallways that echoed with the sounds of coughing.

China’s hospitals were already overcrowded, underfunded and inadequately staffed. But now that Covid is spreading freely for the first time, the medical system is being pushed to the limit.

The scenes of despair and misery at Tianjin Medical University General Hospital, captured in one of several videos reviewed by The New York Times, reflect the growing crisis. Even as Covid-19 cases rise, healthcare workers are also fighting rampant infections within their own ranks. So many have tested positive at some hospitals that the few remaining say they are forced to do the work of five or more.

To ensure there are enough staff members on the floor, some facilities have stopped requiring doctors and nurses to get tested before work. A doctor in the central city of Wuhan said the staff at her hospital was so short that a neurosurgeon from her department recently had to perform two operations in one day as she battled Covid symptoms.

“The hospital was operating on the edge,” said the doctor, Judy Pu, whose ward usually has 10 to 15 nurses and has dwindled to just a couple. “About 80 to 90 percent of the people around me have been infected.”

The scale of China’s health emergency has been difficult to measure. The government eliminated mass testing after lifting its strict ‘zero Covid’ measures in December. Inadequate vaccination levels and a lack of herd immunity have also raised fears that the death toll could reach those seen earlier in the pandemic in places like the United States, Western Europe and, most recently, Hong Kong.

Data released by local authorities appears to confirm that the virus is rampant, with reports from various cities and provinces of hundreds of thousands of infections recorded daily. Questions also abound about the number of Covid-related deaths reported by China because officials only count those who die from respiratory failure directly linked to a Covid infection. Though only a handful of deaths have been officially reported, anecdotal evidence of more deaths has been mounting, from the crushing of hearses outside a Beijing crematorium to the overstocking of body bags at some funeral homes.

A Shanghai hospital predicted that half of Shanghai’s 25 million residents would eventually become infected, according to a now-deleted statement the hospital posted on the WeChat social media platform last month.

“In this tragic battle, all of Shanghai will fall and all the hospital staff will be infected! All our families will get it! All of our patients will be infected!” the statement read. “We have no choice, and we cannot escape.”

The workforce has fallen so low at some hospitals that retired doctors are being asked to return to work.

The staffing crisis is expected to worsen as winter progresses and millions of migrant workers head home ahead of the Lunar New Year celebration this month. Healthcare workers are already experiencing behind-the-scenes chaos marked by shifting policies, physical and mental exhaustion, and widespread frustration at the government’s inability to give them time to prepare for the surge of patients.

“We didn’t receive advance notice,” Pu said. “I found out about the relaxation of the restrictions from the news.”

Some hospitals in Hebei province, near Beijing, were reportedly experiencing severe shortages of ventilators, oxygen tanks and intensive care beds. In a video filmed by The Associated Press, a medical worker at a hospital in Zhuozhou, a city north of Hebei, could be heard urging a group of people to transfer a patient to another, better-equipped hospital, saying the facilities they had exhausted their oxygen supplies.

“If you can’t even give him oxygen, how can you rescue him?” the worker said.

By: Isabelle Qian and David Pierson