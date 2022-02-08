Behind the appearance of the omicron variant They registered half a million deaths from covid-19 in the world despite vaccinationa balance “more than tragic”, affirmed this Tuesday the World Health Organization (WHO).

“When everyone said that omicron was more benign, we forget that half a million people have died since the variant was detected,” said WHO Incident Manager Abdi Mahamud.

“In the era of effective vaccines, half a million people die and it is truly something (…) more than tragic,” he added in a social media meeting promoted by the organization.

According to Mahamud, they were recorded 130 million cases and 500,000 deaths in the world since ómicron was considered “worrying” by the WHO, at the end of last November.

That variant quickly overtook delta as the world’s dominant variant, as it is more contagious but appears to cause less severe disease.

Covid-19 has killed 5.75 million people since it emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally on Tuesday from official sources.

