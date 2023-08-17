Haruki Noguchi didn’t make it: the Japanese rider was involved in a tragic accident at Turn 10 during the fourth lap of Race 2 of the Asian Superbike at Mandalika. The race was immediately halted and subsequently cancelled.

After being treated at the Medical Center, he was transferred to Nusa Tenggara Barat hospital, where he died Wednesday evening due to his injuries. He was only 22 years old. Noguchi died ten days after finishing the Suzuka 8 Hours in third position, alongside his SDG Honda teammates Teppei Nagoe and Naomichi Uramoto. The three had then been promoted to second position after the disqualification of the Toho Racing team.

Noguchi started to get noticed in 2017, when he finished the Asia Talent Cup in second position behind Deniz Oncu. The following year he finished the season again in second place, this time behind Billy van Eerde. In 2019 he raced in the Red Bull Rookis Cup finishing third behind Carlos Tatay and Pedro Acosta.

Returning to Japan in 2020, Noguchi raced in the All-Japan Superbike Superstock 600, winning the title in 2021. He then made the leap to Superbike in the 2022 Asia Road Racing Championship, finishing second overall with the HARC Pro team -run SDG, which he also remained with in the 2023 season.

Haruki Noguchi, SDG MS Harc-Pro Honda Photo by: Two Wheel Motor Racing Photo

Noguchi was currently second in the championship to BMW driver Markus Reiterberger ahead of last weekend’s Mandalika race, the fourth of the season, having won the first two races at Buriram.

HARC Pro team principal Kotaro Honda commented: “I still can’t believe we have to make this announcement. Just 10 days ago we had the honor of standing on the podium together at the Suzuka 8 Hours and we had just sent it Indonesia with the hope that he will win this year’s Asia Road Racing title”.

“At just 22 years old and with unlimited potential, I hoped he would step onto the world stage as the hope of Asia’s next generation. It is sad that he passed away so early, while he was in the midst of this journey,” the statement concludes.

HARC Pro will normally contest this weekend’s Japan Superbike round at Motegi with Nagoe in the JSB1000 class.