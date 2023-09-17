A 24-year-old boy, drunk while driving, hit and caused the death of Dr. Antonio Vilardi, an esteemed orthopedist from Imola

A dramatic road accident, which occurred during the night between Friday and Saturday in Imola, unfortunately cost the life of a 41-year-old man. His name was Antonio Vilardi, was a surgeon, specializing in orthopedics. The accident was apparently caused by a 24-year-old local man who, following checks by the police, tested positive for alcohol.

One city, or rather two, are completely shocked by the news that has spread in the early hours of the morning yesterdaySaturday 16 September.

Born and raised in Cosenza, Antonio Vilardi had moved north, to Emilia Romagna, to pursue his studies in medicine. In Bologna you had obtained a master’s degree in the treatment of orthopedic pathologies of the upper limb.

Subsequently, about 9 years ago, he started working as an orthopedist for the local health authority Imola.

Right in his new home, where he had settled together with wife et al little sonaround 3:20 in the night between last Friday and Saturday, what no one could have ever predicted or imagined happened.

The doctor was riding his Ducati Monster and was traveling along Via D’Agostino. Having arrived at the intersection with via Salvo D’Acquisto, in the Pedagna area, a car at a very high speed hit him completely overwhelmed and thrown violently to the ground.

Dragged for over 200 meters on the asphalt, the 41 year old is died practically instantlymaking the intervention of the 118 rescuers in vain.

The person who caused the death of Antonio Vilardi has been arrested

Driving the car, a Mazda, was a young man of 24 years which, following the necessary checks by the police, was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

In his blood there was a rate of 1.21 grams per liter of blood. Well beyond the permitted limit. Now the 24-year-old is accused of the crime of vehicular homicide.

Huge the ache for the loss of a man still so young, who had dedicated his youth to medicine and helping others to the best of his ability.

Countless i condolence messages which have appeared on social media in recent hours, among which that of the Imola Local Health Authority stands out: