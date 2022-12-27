An American citizen, probably on duty at the USAF base in Aviano (Pordenone), died this afternoon while snowboarding down the Tremol 2 slope in Piancavallo (Pordenone). The causes of death are not known: perhaps a bad fall which then caused cardiac arrest.

The doctor on duty from the Friulian ski resort and a resuscitator arrived on the scene, on board the Pieve di Cadore helicopter together with technicians from Cnsas, the slopes rescue and the carabinieri who are carrying out investigations coordinated by the Pordenone Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The victim was undocumented. For this reason, the collaboration of the American military police has already been requested. The Pordenone prosecutor’s office, which coordinates the investigations, has instructed the soldiers of the Arma to hear the witnesses to clarify the dynamics of the fall. Shortly before the tragedy, a 13-year-old skier had slipped on the ice on the same slope and was accompanied, by ambulance, in yellow code, at the Pordenone hospital.