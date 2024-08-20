A fatal accident occurred on the afternoon of Monday 19 August, in Bologna: a little girl of just two years old fell from the third floor of her home where she lived with her family of Pakistani origins. From the first investigations carried out by law enforcement agents, it would seem that at the time of the tragic event the little girl’s mother was inside the home, busy taking care of her other daughter of just a few months.

Little girl dies after falling from balcony of her home in Bologna

The reconstruction of the dynamics of the accident in which a two-year-old girl lost her life

Unfortunately, this afternoon a tragic event occurred in Bologna which cost the life of a two-year-old girl. The little girl was accidentally fell from the balcony of his house, on the third floor of a building located in in Country Roadin the San Donato area. The child’s mother, although present at home at the time of the tragedy, would appear to have been caring for her other daughter, a newborn, at that time.

Drama in Bologna: Two-year-old girl dies after falling from balcony

Some neighbors, as soon as they spotted the lifeless body of the little girl on the asphalt, immediately raised the alarm and called for emergency intervention. In fact, the 118 paramedics arrived promptly at the site of the tragic accident. The little girl’s conditions immediately appeared extremely serious. The desperate resuscitation operations conducted by doctors and paramedics continued for a long time in an attempt to save her life. Transferred to the hospital with a red code, the little girl is unfortunately deceased shortly after her arrival. The injuries she suffered from the violent impact were too serious for the doctors to do anything for her.

The investigations are underway

In addition to the arrival of the health workers, the following also arrived at the scene of the accident: police officials. The agents have in fact started the investigations by listening to and questioning all the witnesses present at the event, in an attempt to reconstruct exactly the entire dynamics of the tragedy. Among the various hypotheses formulated, the one that appears to be the most probable of all refers to a tragic fatality.