Tragedy on the southern part of Monte Mario, the highest area of ​​the capital. There was, in fact, a terrible accident in Balduina. A car hit two people, a mother and daughter, who were walking on the street. The first, unfortunately, did not make it and died after being transferred to the hospital, while the second was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The very serious accident took place on the evening of Sunday 14 July 2024, around 11.30pm, in Rome, in northwest quadrant of the capital, at Balduinaa few steps from Piazzale delle Medaglie d’Oro. Two women were walking down the street when a car hit them head-on.

There Renault Megane Scenic that hit the two pedestrians was driven by a 33-year-old man who did not notice the two women. The driver immediately stopped to provide assistance, waiting for the arrival of the 118 paramedics.

The two women appeared immediately in very serious conditionssince the impact was really very violent. The mother was immediately helped by the driver and the 118 paramedics, but her condition was decidedly critical.

In fact, his heart stopped shortly after arriving at the hospital: the doctors could do nothing to save his life. daughter would still be serious and she is also hospitalized in the health facility.

The Balduina accident has had a serious impact: how could it happen?

The woman who lost her life was an elderly mother of 89 years, who passed away upon arrival at the San Camillo hospital. The injuries she sustained were too serious. Her daughter, on the other hand, is 57 years old and is in critical condition at the Policlinico Agostino Gemelli.

The driver who caused the accident immediately called for help and in a short time the paramedics and the agents of the Local Police of Rome Capital arrived, who intervened with the VII Appio Group. It will be up to the police to determine the exact dynamics of what happened.

