The scooter on which the two 18-year-olds were traveling collided with a truck: one died instantly, the other shortly after in hospital

An absolute tragedy is what occurred at the first light of dawn yesterday, Saturday 17 December, in the streets of the Garbatella district in Rome. Two eighteen year olds they lost their lives after the scooter they were traveling on collided with a truck. One of them disappeared instantly, the other shortly after his arrival at the Tor Vergata hospital.

Another weekend behind us and, unfortunately, like every week, we count the victims Of dramatic road accidents occurred on Italian roads.

Last weekend had been particularly tragic, with two devastating accidents, which took place in San Giustino Umbro and in Alessandria, which claimed the lives of all seven very young boys.

An equally serious one occurred at the first light of dawn on Saturday 17 December a Rome. More precisely on the Circonvallazione Ostiense, in front of the Church of Santa Galla, in the historic district of the Capital of the Garbatella.

Around 6:30 in the morning, there was a very violent confrontation between one scootera Honda SH, and a truckan Iveco.

Two friends were traveling on the two-wheeled vehicle, two boys from only 18 years oldwhich in the impact flew for several meters, falling disastrously on the asphalt.

For the two eighteen year olds there was nothing they could do

The driver of the heavy vehicle, shocked by what happened, immediately stopped, got out of the vehicle and, realizing the seriousness of the situation, immediately alerted the 118 rescuers.

The latter arrived on site within minutes. For one of the two boys it was not already there nothing more to do and a sad white veil covered her now lifeless body.

The other, in desperate conditions, was transported with extreme urgency to the nearby Tor Vergata hospital, where, however, turned itself off shortly after arrival.

They were called Dennis DiTuccio and Richard Marquis and now their two families weep in incalculable pain.

In addition to the health workers, the agents of the police also arrived on the spot Local police, who carried out all the relevant findings. The images of the video surveillance cameras in the area will also be viewed, to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident more clearly. It is assumed that one of the two vehicles did not stop at red light.