A road accident that left them no escape, ending the lives of two boys aged just 26 years. The two victims Alessia Marino and Vincenzo Massaro were on the A1 when the terrible accident occurred in which they lost their lives.

Alessia Marino and Vincenzo Massaro

Here’s what happened.

Two boyfriends die on the motorway: it happened near Casoria

A tragic one accident which unfortunately could not be avoided resulted in the death of two boys who had really many projects for the future. It all occurred near Casoria, near Naples, along the A1 motorway.

Accident

Alessia Marino and Vincenzo Massaro they were in their car, one Fiat 500and were heading towards their home when the worst happened. A sudden skidding resulted in the loss of control of the car, which was then hit by another car.

The wounds reported by the two boys were too serious to allow them to survive and in fact, unfortunately for them, there was nothing that could be done. A big one loss which will be felt over time and which currently does not yet have a plausible explanation.

The pain of the Cesa community

Cesa is mourning the sudden loss of these two young people who had their lives ahead of them. Also speaking about what happened was the mayor of the small town, the place of origin of the two young people, who spoke of an endless tragedy, a fact that caused great pain in everyone.

The accident

It should have been held these days village festival, but the mayor has decided to cancel every event as a sign of mourning and respect. To make everything even sadder, Alessia was the mother of two children very young children who unfortunately will never see her return home again.

