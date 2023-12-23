Damiano Colombo lost control of the vehicle, which caught fire after the impact: the intervention of the rescuers was useless

A dramatic road accident occurred this night in Abruzzo, to be precise near Avezzano, in the province of L'Aquila. Damiano Colombo, a young 31-year-old worker, lost control of his car and crashed into a wall. After the impact the car caught fire. Unfortunately, the intervention of the rescuers did not prevent the worst.

One more tragedy which upsets the small community of Ortucchioa very small municipality in Marsica, located in the Abruzzo hinterland, in the province of L'Aquila.

This night, around 2:00, presumably while returning home, a young worker of just 31 years old he lost control of his car and ended up violently crashing into the concrete wall that serves as the embankment of a canal.

The carafter the impact, has caught fire. The Fire Brigade arrived on site, on the so-called Strada 14 in Borgo Ottomila, as soon as possible, extracting the young man from the passenger compartment and putting out the flames.

Unfortunately the numerous efforts of rescuers they did not help to avoid the worst. Damiano Colombo tragically lost his life.

As mentioned It's not the first tragedy of the kind that affects the small town in Abruzzo in the last period. Just over a year ago, in May 2022, in dramatically similar circumstances and a few kilometers away from the site of the Damiano accident, Lino Raglione lost his life.

Also from Ortucchio, he had lost control of the car and it overturned while returning home. He was 29 years old and he was well known in the area because he was a goalkeeper in the Trasacco team.

Damiano Colombo's funeral tomorrow

The police carried out all the reliefs of the case at the accident site. A devastating awakening for his family and for the entire small and united community of Ortucchio.

Damiano's body has already been delivered to his family burial chamber will be open throughout the day Today.

THE funeralshowever, will be celebrated tomorrow morning, the Christmas Eveat 11.30 in the church of Santa Maria Capodacqua in Ortucchio, the same one in which those of Lino Raglione were celebrated.

Countless i condolence messages appeared on social media in recent hours. Damiano leaves behind his mother Marialuisa, his father Maurizio, his sister Jessica and his girlfriend Giada.