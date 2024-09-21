Accident at Cadelbosco. A car lost control and crashed into a tree, causing a major impact. The driver of the vehicle was 54-year-old Mauro Brozzi, who unfortunately died from injuries sustained in the accident.

The accident

Here’s what happened.

Cadelbosco: Driver Crashes Into Tree

The accident we want to talk about today occurred this morning in Cadelbosco, a small town in the province of Reggio Emilia. It was not yet 9 in the morning when, suddenly, a car, a Peugeot 206, he skidded on State Road 63, colliding first with an advertising sign and then hitting a tree.

On-site assistance

At the wheel is a 54 year old man, Mauro Brozzi, who has always lived in Walters. This incident immediately attracted the attention of passers-by who obviously contacted the emergency services to ensure that the man was recovered as quickly as possible.

On impact, the man ended up outside the car and was immediately loaded into an ambulance where he received first aid. He was then directed to the local hospital and subsequently to the Major of Parma, as his situation appeared very serious.

No hope for Mauro Brozzi

Unfortunately, the rush to the hospital was not enough to save the life of Mauro Brozzi which, due to a cardiac arrestdied a few hours ago. The police are investigating the reasons that may have favored the man’s death.

Cadelbosco Emergency Room

The most plausible hypothesis is the one linked to a sudden illness that would have hit him while he was driving, which is why he then lost control of the vehicle. Now it will be up to the police to recover the surveys along the road where the accident occurred. Needless to say, the same was closed for a long time in traffic.

