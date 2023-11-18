Home page World

From: Nadia Austel

An excursion ship with cruise passengers sinks off a Bahamas island. Shortly afterwards it becomes clear: a tourist did not survive the trip.

Nassau – Passengers on a cruise ship taking a trip to the Blue Lagoon off the Bahamas suffered a shock Tuesday morning (Nov. 14) when their tour boat sank as a result of a large wave. As a spokeswoman for the Royal Bahamas Defense Force reported, the double-decker ferry ran into difficulties on the way to the Blue Lagoon island.

The boat wanted to transport the cruise passengers to the popular excursion destination not far from Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas. The tragic accident occurred: “About half an hour after the start of the journey, the ship got into rough seas nearby, which led to it taking on water and ultimately sinking shortly before Blue Lagoon,” explained the Defense spokeswoman Force on.

Sunk before the destination: Cruise excursion in the Bahamas ends tragically

Blue Lagoon Island, which is privately owned and offers tourist attractions such as beach days and dolphin watching, released a statement about the accident. It says that at around 11 a.m. (local time) the ferry boat began to fill with water and sank.

“The island’s emergency teams arrived quickly to provide assistance,” it continued. The passengers and five employees were found and transported to the island. It also reads: “Two passengers were taken to hospital for further treatment.” At the time of the rescue, all passengers were still “well”. However, it later became known that a 75-year-old passenger on the excursion boat died.

Tragic accident off the Bahamas: Cruise passenger dies afterwards

The death of the American tourist has already been officially confirmed, according to American media portals Fox 10, NCB Miami and Cruise radio unanimously. However, the cause of death was not initially given. Local authorities also said the tour boat operated by Blue Lagoon Island was equipped with life jackets. Private video footage of the accident released via social media and news platforms also shows the passengers wearing life jackets.

Fortunately, due to the shallow water depth of only around six meters off the Blue Lagoon Island, the ship did not sink completely. The ferry, which has a capacity for around 100 passengers, was operated by Blue Lagoon Island – independent of the cruise company. They sell the excursions on land to their passengers for a commission per excursion sold.

Incidents occur again and again on cruises. Another rescue operation took place in the Bahamas in the summer: a 64-year-old was stranded on an island and drew attention to himself with an SOS sign on the beach. (n/a)