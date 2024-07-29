Terrible morning for a family who is experiencing hours of great anxiety after a bad car accident involving two pedestrians, one of them girlThe serious accident this morning, Monday 29 July, occurred in Rome and information is slowly arriving, updating us on the conditions of the two people involved.

A 38-year-old woman and her 8-year-old daughter were hit by a car while crossing the street on Via Nemorense. Theimpact it was inevitable and violent, which is why we are fearing the worst for the conditions of the two, especially the little girl.

The accident between the car and the two pedestrians occurred precisely at the crossroads with via Bacchiglione, in the Trieste district of the capital. rescue They intervened almost immediately and the mother and daughter were rushed to the emergency room of the Umberto I hospital.

The sudden collision occurred when the woman and the child were crossing the pedestrian crossing. The two, however, were hit by a Fiat Panda that did not respect the pedestrian crossing, probably overtaking another car. The impact was so violent that it threw the woman and the child several meters away.

According to the ‘Corriere della Sera’ which was among the first to report the terrible event in the Capital, the car did not respect the right of way of pedestrians. The local police investigation is still ongoing into the dynamics of the impact. After the accident, the driver of the Panda, a 65-year-old woman, stopped immediately to provide assistance.

The 118 operators, alerted immediately, transported the victims by ambulance to the hospital and both, the mother and the child, were admitted to hospital. code red. According to some witnesses, they were conscious when help arrived and this can already be good news. The causes of the accident could be a moment of distraction or excessive speed by the driver of the Panda.

The agents of the Local Police of Rome Capital are carrying out the necessary surveys. The driver will undergo routine tests over the next few hours. It is not yet clear whether the driver was on the phone, perhaps engaged in a conversation, at the time of the accident.

The article Tragic accident, mother and daughter in very serious conditions: where and what happened comes from Bigodino.

#Tragic #accident #mother #daughter #conditions #happened