Stefano Acquaviva, 54, feels ill, perhaps due to the heat, and crashes into a wall, losing control of his car

Stephen Acquaviva54, died in a tragic road accident that occurred last Thursday, July 11, in the Aurelio neighborhood of Rome. The man, a restaurateur and well-known sports director of several five-a-side soccer clubs, lost control of his Fiat Panda, presumably due to heat-related illness, and crashed into a wall.

Fatal accident due to illness: Franco Aiello dies at 54

The judicial authorities have ordered an autopsy on the body to clarify the causes of death. The findings were carried out by the local police officers of Rome capital city.

In the days following his passing, many messages of condolence reached Stefano’s family, remembering him with great affection and esteem. Among the many, that of Danilo stands out:

“Ciao Mago… I will always remember you with affection and a smile in my heart. I will carry with me so many beautiful and fun moments spent together, like when you jumped from the Coast Guard boat in Gaeta, the games without borders at the ‘Bounty’ campsite as you called it, and the lunches at your place. I will keep the recipe for your ‘world-class’ mustard sausages. Unfortunately, I learned the hard way that the people who make our society better are the first to go, and that was the case for you too”.

L‘Italpol 5-a-side football expressed his condolences for the passing of Stefano Acquaviva:

“The manager had held the role of sports director in the 2017/18 season, the one of our victory in Serie C1. Our closeness to the family in this moment of great pain”.

Conit Cistera Calcio a 5 also remembered Stefano with affection, recalling Aiello’s fundamental contribution to the club and his talent in discovering promising young players.

The sports community and the many friends of Stefano Acquaviva unite in remembering a person who left an indelible mark on the lives of all those who were fortunate enough to know him.

