Yet another tragedy occurred a short while ago in Casal Monastero, where a terrible road accident occurred. A 54-year-old pedestrian lost his life after being literally hit by a car.

Accident

Here is the account of the story.

Casal Monastero: a car hits and kills a pedestrian

A very ugly one road accident it happened a few hours ago in Rome, more precisely in the area of Casal Monastero. A 54-year-old man of Italian origin lost his life after being hit by a car while he was on Via Belmonte in Sabina. The victim in question is dead on impact a few hours ago.

Casal Monastero

To invest it one Volkswagen Passat driven by a 67-year-old man. It is not known exactly what happened, but the car did not have time to stop and therefore it was impossible to intervene to prevent the man from being hit.

We do not know if the fault lies with the driver who, perhaps, was travelling at too high a speed to stop in time. Perhaps the pedestrian crossed the road at the last minute or perhaps some unfortunate accidents occurred. coincidences which have done nothing but bring the destiny of man to this tragic epilogue.

The driver of the car subjected to all the necessary tests

The 67-year-old man who was driving the car He promptly stopped to provide assistance to the man who was hit, who unfortunately died instantly as a result of the deep wounds reported in the impact.

Archive photo

The emergency services arrived immediately on the scene, but could do nothing but confirm the victim’s death. The local police and the Carabinieri also arrived on the scene and began investigating to try to establish the dynamics of the accident.

The 67-year-old driver of the car did not suffer any injuries following the impact, but was nevertheless taken to hospital to undergo treatment. exams of ritual. Every outcome is a result negativebut investigations aimed at providing an explanation for this ugly incident will continue.