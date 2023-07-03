Hidalgo.- Tonight, a red ranger pickupoverturned in the Tula-Jorobas highwayat the height of Salesleaving as a result a deceased man and three people seriously injured.

the fatal mishap It happened around 7:45 p.m. and it was reported by numerous motorists who were passing through the area, who notified the authorities.

Although it is unknown exactly how the incident occurred, it was confirmed that a man was outside the vehicle and unfortunately no longer had vital signs.

The services of emergency They rushed to the spot and The injured were transferred to the Tula-Tepeji Regional Hospital, where they receive specialized medical attention.