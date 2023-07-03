Hidalgo.- Tonight, a red ranger pickupoverturned in the Tula-Jorobas highwayat the height of Salesleaving as a result a deceased man and three people seriously injured.
the fatal mishap It happened around 7:45 p.m. and it was reported by numerous motorists who were passing through the area, who notified the authorities.
Although it is unknown exactly how the incident occurred, it was confirmed that a man was outside the vehicle and unfortunately no longer had vital signs.
The services of emergency They rushed to the spot and The injured were transferred to the Tula-Tepeji Regional Hospital, where they receive specialized medical attention.
For his part, experts of the Public Ministry of Tula They arrived at the site of the accident to carry out the corresponding procedures and order the removal of the body of the deceased.
