Apparently three girls wanted to cool off in the Rhine, and shortly afterwards one of them was found dead. Even days later, there is no trace of the other two girls.

Duisburg – It is a terrible drama that happened on Wednesday afternoon while bathing in the Rhine. A 17-year-old and two other young girls want to swim in the Rhine and are looking to cool off in the cold river due to the summer heat. But for all three, the current of the Rhine was presumably a deadly trap. While the 17-year-old was rescued shortly afterwards, there is still no trace of the two 13 and 14-year-old girls.

North Rhine-Westphalia’s Interior Minister Herbert Reul is dismayed by the tragic bathing accident. He was “very worried that the other two could not be found alive either.” At the same time, Reul emphasized: “There are fatal swimming accidents in our country in the Rhine, which could be avoided if people followed the urgent warnings of the Police, the fire brigade and other aid organizations would heed. ”

Reul added: “Once again we were shown in the saddest way how dangerous the Rhine Current is. My thoughts are with the parents and relatives of the girls and I wish them a lot of strength. ”

Fatal swimming accident in the Rhine: 17-year-olds recovered dead – two other girls are still missing

“The Rhine is a death trap,” warns the Duisburg police, not only since Wednesday have the emergency services been trying to draw attention to the deadly danger posed by the inconspicuous water. A danger that the three teenagers had apparently misjudged on Wednesday. While the 17-year-old was swept away by a current and was found dead shortly afterwards, there is still no trace of the other two girls on Friday either. Rescue workers immediately looked for them, too, and boats, divers and helicopters were also used on Thursday. During the search on Thursday were

Even professional divers are on a leash to be on the safe side due to the strong current.

“The chance that they are still alive is almost zero,” said a police spokeswoman on Thursday. Later that day, the police and fire brigade in Duisburg completely stopped their search. “The search was unfortunately unsuccessful,” said a fire department spokesman. All of the bank areas in question had been searched again. Divers were also used again. The water police also stopped looking.

Fatal swimming accident in the Rhine: relatives mourn on site – police spokeswoman with further details

The dead and the two alleged victims come from the Duisburg district of Marxloh. The police are still checking whether they were related to each other. They had different surnames. At the scene of the accident, very close to a large Thyssenkrupp steelworks, there were passers-by and grieving relatives on Wednesday evening and Thursday. “You are shocked,” says the police spokeswoman. Victim carers would have helped the relatives.

On Wednesday afternoon, other bathers called the fire brigade and reported the young woman’s calls for help. The fire brigade, police and DLRG rescuers then started an hour-long search operation with around 160 emergency services, two helicopters and several divers. From the air, the 17-year-old was spotted in the water and rescued with a lifeboat. However, she died shortly afterwards despite attempts at resuscitation. The search continued for the two girls. It was only around 11 p.m. that the rescuers gave up with a heavy heart because of the darkness. This decision is “always very difficult for the emergency services,” said a DLRG spokeswoman.

Two girls missing in the Rhine: will they be found in the Netherlands?

How RTL-Reporter Ulrich Klose reported on Thursday, experts apparently suspect that both missing girls drowned first and then their bodies could have been dragged into deep water. The RTL-Reporter explains that it could be days before the girls could be discovered or driven as far as Holland. According to this, emergency services are said to have already informed the authorities in the Netherlands and thus warned them of a possible find.