Three girls apparently had an accident while bathing in the Rhine, two of them still missing a trace. The third girl could only be recovered dead.

Duisburg – Did the three girls want to bathe in the summer heat in Duisburg in the Rhine? As the police announced on Thursday, all three apparently had an accident on Wednesday afternoon. While emergency services have now been able to rescue a 17-year-old dead, there is still no trace of two other girls.

According to this, the emergency services are still looking for the two 13 and 14 year old girls, and lifeboats and helicopters are also currently in use. On Wednesday evening, passers-by reportedly called the fire brigade and reported calls for help. The fire brigade and police then started a large search operation with around 160 emergency services, two helicopters and several divers.

From the air, a 17-year-old girl was spotted in the water and rescued with a lifeboat. For the girl, however, any help came too late; after attempting resuscitation, she later died in the hospital. The search for the other two missing girls continued downstream, but had to be stopped after dark after four hours. The search was re-coordinated and continued on Thursday morning, the police spokeswoman said.

Fatal swimming accident in the Rhine at the weekend – the 29-year-old could only be rescued dead

Only at the weekend there had been another fatal swimming accident in the Rhine. The body was already on Saturday

discovered by a 29-year-old. The man had gone swimming in the river in Rheinberg-Orsoy (Wesel district) the previous Wednesday and after a few meters called for help, the police said, citing witnesses. He still tried to save himself on the bank, but then sank and was no longer seen.

The body was finally found in the Waal near Nijmegen (Netherlands), several kilometers further northwest. The river Waal is an arm of the Rhine that flows into the North Sea.

There were two more swimming accidents at the weekend. A ten-year-old girl drowned in front of Travemünde on Saturday afternoon. In NRW a man drowns in a lake.