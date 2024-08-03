We have not even entered the weekend that we have to report a sad death on Italian roads, a motorcyclist to be precise. A tragic accidentin fact, it occurred during the night between August 2nd and 3rd at the gates of Taranto, along the Circummarpiccolo.

He was called Angel Espositothe 48-year-old originally from Grottaglie but resident in Monteiasi, who lost his life while riding a motorbike. The accident left him no escape, the dynamics are still to be fully verified by the police.

Another man, who was on the same motorbike with Esposito, was seriously injured after the accident and taken to the hospital in Taranto with a red code. The impact was so great that it took the life of the motorbike driver instantly, with the passenger who managed to survive even though he was taken away from the scene of the accident in serious conditions.

First the loss of control of the vehicle, then the impact against the guard railthe latter was fatal for Esposito. The Carabinieri intervened at the scene of the accident. The man driving the motorcycle, the only victim of the accident so far, was returning home to Monteiasi with his friend after an evening spent with their group.

While they were travelling along the Circummarpiccolo on a large displacement motorcyclethey lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the guardrail immediately after a curve. To understand if there was another vehicle that caused the loss of control of the vehicle and if there was any other factor that led to the accident.

The other motorcyclist on board with Esposito is still hospitalized. The accident occurred on the road that connects Taranto to the Paolo VI district, along the Mar Piccolo. The causes of the accident are still being ascertained. The Carabinieri, who arrived on the scene last night, have started investigations to clarify the dynamics of the incident.

The article Tragic accident in the night, the motorbike crash was fatal, there was nothing that could be done: where and what happened comes from Bigodino.

