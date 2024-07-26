Drama in the night, 26-year-old crashes his motorbike into a lamppost: unfortunately he died instantly after the impact

A very serious road accident occurred during the night in the municipality of Milazzo, which is located in the province of Messina. Unfortunately, a 26 years old who was returning home, lost his life after his motorbike crashed into a lamppost.

Since the episode occurred only a few hours ago, at the moment no further details are known. the identity of the young victim and not even the concrete details of the incident. However, only the last hours will be decisive in understanding what happened.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred shortly before 4am today, Friday July 26th. Precisely near the entrance to the road axis of Piazza XXV Aprile, which is located in the municipality of Milazzoin the province of Messina. The young man was riding his motorbike and was returning home.

But suddenly, for reasons still being investigated by the police, he lost control of his vehicle. Unfortunately after going off the road, he went to crash into a lamppost and then he was thrown to the ground. While his two-wheeler was thrown several meters away.

The death of the 26-year-old after the collision and the investigations into the case

Passers-by soon realized that the situation was desperate. For this reason they called for the prompt intervention of health workers and also of the police. Everyone arrived on the scene in a few minutes and tried to do everything possible to to save the boy’s life.

However, despite their desperate maneuvers of resuscitationin the end they had no choice but to give up and thus witness his heartbreaking death. From what emerged, the young man had spent the evening with friends and was returning home.

In the meantime, the police are carrying out all the necessary investigations to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident. At the moment there are no other vehicles involved. There will be further updates on the matter shortly.