The tragic bulletin of road accidents that continue to constantly plague and bloody the Italian roads seems to find no respite. This time, a young man sadly pays the price motorcyclist just 20 years old.

Last night, the very young victim was traveling on board his scooter, a T-Max, and was traveling along via Fani, in Brindisi when, quite suddenly, he lost control of his vehicle and ended up against the curb that delimits the roadway. The young man unfortunately died instantly.

The dynamics of the terrible road accident that cost the life of a 20-year-old motorcyclist

On the night between Saturday 14th September and Sunday 15th, yet another fatal accident occurred on Italian roads. The victim was a young motorcyclist of just 20 years old.

According to what emerged from the initial reconstructions carried out by law enforcement officers, the boy was riding a T Max scooter and was travelling via Caduti of via Faniin the direction of state road 7 for Taranto, when he suddenly lost control of his vehicle. The causes of the fatal crash are still being ascertained by investigators. The violent impact occurred immediately after the roundabout that leads to the commercial park Brin ParkIt appears that the young victim’s scooter collided with the curb marking the edge of the road.

The rescue intervention

Some motorists in transit immediately alerted the emergency services who promptly arrived at the scene of the accident. However, when the doctors and paramedics of 118 arrived for the boy there was nothing that could be done. In fact, despite the desperate and lengthy attempts at resuscitation carried out by the medical personnel, the young motorcyclist did not make it. The trauma suffered from the very violent impact was too serious.

At the scene of the accident, in addition to the paramedics, the Carabinieri of the Brindisi company also arrived to carry out all the necessary surveys and ascertain the exact dynamics of the fatal accident. The accidented vehicle was seized.

Among the causes that are hypothesized to have determined the tragic event could be the poor maintenance of the road surface. In fact, it is rather uneven due to the roots of the pine trees that are located at the edges of the roadway.

