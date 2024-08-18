The long trail of blood that continues to dramatically plague the Italian roads during this torrid summer seems unstoppable. The latest fatal road accident occurred in the past few hours in the Caserta area, more precisely in Villa Literno. In the night between Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 August, in fact, four vehicles collided – two cars, a Scarabeo Aprilia scooter and a 125 motorbike – causing the death of one person and the injury of 7 others. At the moment, the Carabinieri are investigating for the exact reconstruction of the accident.

1 Dead, 7 Injured in Villa Literno Accident

The dynamics of the accident that occurred last night in Villa Literno, province of Caserta

From what we understand, the road where the tragic accident occurred last night, namely Dune Street of Villa Literno, it seems that fatal road accidents are not new, mainly due to the poor lighting that characterizes that area.

Around 1am last night a terrible pile-up involving cars, motorbikes and scooters involved several young people, all among the 17 to 20 years old. According to the first reconstructions carried out by law enforcement officials, the terrible crash was caused by a risky overtaking committed by a scooter without a license plate and insurance. The impact with the car coming from the opposite direction was extremely violent, such as to cause the scooter driver dies on impacta 35 year old man. The passenger who was travelling with him was seriously injured and was transferred with red code to the hospital in Aversa.

Unfortunately, due to the debris from the crash and poor lighting, further collisions occurred. In fact, in an attempt to avoid the vehicles involved in the first accident, a car and a motorbike went off the road. Among the injured, there is also a young pregnant woman. All the young people were then transferred to various hospitals in the area.

The investigations are underway

In addition to the 118 health workers, the Carabinieri from the Villa Literno station also intervened at the scene of the accident to proceed with the necessary investigations to establish the exact dynamics of the accident. The road conditions, the speed reached by the vehicles involved and the responsibility of the individuals will in fact have to be established.

The body of the victim, who has not yet been identified, was transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Giugliano in Campania for the necessary tests.

