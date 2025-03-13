A Man and his 22 -year -old daughter have died And the mother of the young woman has been very serious after the collision of a tourism and a truck registered on Wednesday in the Granada town of Iznalloz, according to the 112 emergency service.

The event took place around 15.40 hours at kilometer 2 of the A-308 road, when the 112 phone has received the first of several relief calls that alerted from A frontal collision between a car and a truck. According to witnesses, inside the wrecked tourism there were several people trapped and seriously injured.

The Coordinating Chamber activated the 061 Health Emergency Center, which He mobilized a helicopter To the place, to the firefighters of Iznalloz and the Civil Guard of Traffic, as well as to road maintenance.

Firefighters released three people who were trapped in the vehicle and indicated that Two had diedwhile the other had suffered very serious injuries. As a consequence, this was evacuated in mobile UVI To the hospital, since the type of wounds presented did not make its helicopter transfer recommended.