This morning there was a tragic accident in the Circuito Exterior Mexiquensespecifically at kilometer 29, near the community of Las Américas, in the municipality of Ecatepec.

At least four people lost their lives and another three were injured after the overturn of a truck in which they were traveling.

Civil Protection of the State of Mexico warned on social networks about an accident on km 29+700 of the Circuito Exterior Mexiquense, in the Potrero del Rey neighborhood, at the height of the Cartagena Canal, in Ecatepec.

“Emergency bodies from the State of Mexico are working in the place. Avoid the area and allow free passage to emergency vehicles,” he said.

According to preliminary reports, the victims were workers from Zumpango who were going to a construction site where they were working in Chimalhuacán. It is presumed that the driver of the truck lost control of the unit, which caused the rollover and the unfortunate event.

Witnesses to the accident reported that the workers were thrown from the truck’s cargo cabin and fell on a nearby vacant lot.

Meanwhile, the truck was overturned on the lanes in the direction of the Las Américas toll booth, which has generated complications in the circulation towards the municipality of Ecatepec.

After the event, the emergency services went to the scene to provide care to those affected.

However, Unfortunately, only four people died. at the scene of the accident, while three more people were taken to nearby hospitals due to their injuries.

For her part, the Secretary of Security of the State of Mexico managed to arrest the driver allegedly responsible for the accident, in order to establish responsibilities in the facts.

The situation has generated significant traffic congestion in the area, due to the reduction of lanes that had to be implemented to remove the truck and the bodies of the victims with the help of the forensic medical service.

It is important to point out the importance of taking precautions and security measures when driving vehicles, since situations like this can have serious consequences for the life and integrity of people.