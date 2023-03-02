Cuernavaca, Morelos.- One An entire family without life was the result of a brutal collision between two vehicles at the Cuernavaca Express Passat kilometer 82 heading south.

The victims of the fatal crash recorded at 9:00 p.m. this Sunday there were two adults and a child identified as Carlos González, 31 years old; his wife, Angélica, and his 10-year-old son, all originally from Mexico City and who were driving a blue Chevrolet Beat with license plates from the country’s capital.

Presumably the driver, who was the father of the family, was speeding, which caused him to be unable to maintain direction in a curve and ended up colliding with another vehicle, a truck.

The impact became so strong that the driver lost his life at the scene of the accident and his wife and son were seriously injured but unfortunately when they were being transferred to a hospital they lost their lives.