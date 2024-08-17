A tragic fatality has shaken the community of San Lazzaro di Savena, a municipality located near Bologna, where a 21-year-old young man lost his life in a dramatic road accident. The young man, of Moroccan origin and resident in Bologna, was driving a Lancia Ypsilon when he suffered the accident. According to available information, the driver was driving without a licenseas it had been revoked in 2022 following a conviction for drunk driving.

The young man was walking Virginia Woolf Streetheading towards the locality Pulce. At the roundabout with via Carlo Jussilost control of the vehicle. The car, which was traveling at high speed, overturned and suffered serious damage due to the violent impact with the asphalt. The consequences of the accident were fatal: the driver died instantly due to the severity of the accident. A 24-year-old woman was also on board the vehicle, who was sitting in the passenger seat. Fortunately, she did not suffer serious injuries. Although deeply shaken by the accident, she managed to get out of the vehicle on her own.

A passerby, who witnessed the accident, immediately contacted the emergency services, providing a detailed report that allowed the rescue teams to intervene quickly. The Carabinieri of the company Saint Lazarus of Savena They arrived promptly at the scene of the accident, along with the firefighters, to manage the situation and ensure the safety of the area. The firefighters proceeded to secure the crashed vehicle.

Authorities are now conducting a thorough investigation to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident. The main goal is to understand the causes that led to the loss of control of the vehicle and assess any liability. This tragic accident has raised questions about road safety and the need to carefully monitor driving behavior.