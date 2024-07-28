Father makes a wrong turn and runs over his son while driving the tractor: the boy was only 12 years old

A maneuver wrong took the life of a young 12-year-old boy for whom there was nothing more to be done. The boy was hit by a tractor driven by his father, who is obviously in shock over what happened.

Tractor

Here’s what happened.

Monte San Pietro: Father makes wrong manoeuvre and hits son with tractor

We are at Mount St. Peter, a small village near Bologna. It’s Saturday afternoon and just like it happens in this particular period of the year, there are many people who dedicate themselves to the vegetable garden and to cultivation of the fields.

Stock image

Among them, a father and a boy of just 12 years old who, in fact, are together in the fields. This completely peaceful scenario, however, turned into a terrible tragedy when the father, on board the tractor, allegedly carried out a maneuver wrong.

The man would have then run over his son because he did not see him while he was moving on his vehicle. This accident occurred in the locality Colombara shortly after 5pm. Obviously the parent was not expecting such a tragedy and when he realised what had happened he immediately alerted the family and the emergency services.

12-Year-Old Hospitalized: Aid Useless

Within a few minutes the man immediately contacted the 118 and paramedics promptly went to the scene of the tragedy. The boy was still alive when the ambulance arrived, which is why the medical staff decided to hospitalize him urgently at the Maggiore Hospital.

Stock image

Unfortunately, however, his conditions were too serious and due to the wounds reported during the accident the 12 year old passed away in hospital. The police also reached the scene of the accident as they need to reconstruct the dynamics that took this boy’s life.

According to the father, the accident It would have occurred due to an incorrect maneuver. The man was in fact carrying out the reverse gear when he hit his son and did not realize what was happening. This great tragedy has shocked the entire community and the inhabitants of the area have decided to join the young man’s family in mourning.