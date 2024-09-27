A holiday dedicated to art and culture turned into tragedy for a Spanish family. Miguel33 years old, lost his life following a road accident on Wednesday afternoon, 25 September 2024, in Santa Maria Capua Vetere, in the province of Caserta. The episode occurred in via Domenico Russo, at the exit of the Campano Amphitheatre, while the man was crossing the road.

33-year-old tourist died in a serious accident in front of the Campania amphitheater

Miguel, originally from Madrid, was in the city with his wife, sister and brother to visit the archaeological site. The brother, who was grazed by the car and was slightly injured, received assistance at the Moscati hospital in Aversa. The investor, a guy from 19 years old driving a Fiat Panda, after running over the victim he crashed into a gas pipe. The dynamics of the accident are still being examined by the State Police of the Santa Maria Capua Vetere police station, who are trying to clarify the exact circumstances of the incident.

The impact was very violent and Miguel was thrown to the ground. The emergency services quickly arrived on site and, after stabilizing the injured man, they transported him in code red to the Sant’Anna and San Sebastiano Hospital in Caserta. Unfortunately he died yesterday, despite doctors’ desperate attempts to save him. On the head of the young man driving the car, who tested negative for alcohol and drugs, is a complaint for road homicide.

The accident occurred in a very popular tourist area such as the Campanian Amphitheater, an archaeological site that attracts tourists from all over the world. Even if the driver was not under the influence of substances, it remains essential to raise awareness among young people about safe driving, especially in areas frequented by pedestrians. Italian urban roads continue to be the scene of accidents, often due to speed and distraction. Incidents like this highlight the need for better infrastructure and greater attention to compliance with traffic rules.

The Municipality of Santa Maria Capua Vetere and the local community united in the pain of Miguel’s family. A letter and bouquets of flowers placed at the scene of the accident pay homage to the victim.