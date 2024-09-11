A bad road accident occurred in Lainatewhere some people witnessed the collision between a truck and a motorcycle. Unfortunately, the impact was very strong, which is why the motorcyclist, a 31-year-old boy, died shortly after.

Road accident in Lainate: a truck and a motorbike involved in the crash

This morning shortly after 7am a very bad thing happened road accident near LainateThe protagonists of the clash are a truck and one motorcycle which, in fact, would have impacted along Provincial Road 10993.

Needless to say, the crash between these two vehicles was devastating and in the end it was the motorcycle that got the worst of it. The accident occurred near Via Nerviano near the farm Baldassar & G.

It is not known what caused the accident, but it was most likely a reckless overtaking that escaped the control of the two drivers. To establish the dynamics The police will be responsible for the accident and have already been at work for several hours.

As mentioned before, it was the motorcycle that got the worst of it, as the motorcyclist, a young man of only 31 years old, died following the impact. In fact, we are waiting the authorization of the magistrate in order to proceed with the recovery of the body.

We know that the man was Italian and lived in the area. As for the driver of the truck, however, he did not suffer any consequences following the accident. In this case, we are talking about a 60-year-old man who was most likely driving his truck during the work band. We await further updates on the investigation so that we can know exactly what happened in those tragic and unpredictable moments.