The tragedy occurred this morning, Saturday 21st September in Arcade, in the Treviso area. The victim, Mirco Cecconato, was one of the owners of the company

Yet another death at work. The tragic episode occurred this morning, Saturday 21st September, inside the company Cecconato Plumbing and Heatinglocated in via Montenero in Arcade, in the Treviso area. The victim is Mirco Cecconato 57 years old, the son of the owners and one of the partners of the historic company specialized in the design and construction of civil and industrial technological systems.

tragedy at work

The man lost his life after being hit by a forklift which he himself was driving.

The dynamics of the tragic accident in which Mirco Cecconato lost his life

Mirco Cecconato was working in the family business when he unfortunately lost his life in a tragic accident around 9 this morning.

According to initial reconstructions carried out by law enforcement officers, the 57-year-old was operating the forklift with which he was moving a deflated swimming pool when, suddenly, the heavy vehicle overturned, crushing him.

accident in plumbing company

The alarm was immediately raised to 118. However, when the paramedics arrived at the scene of the accident they could not do anything for the man who remained fatally trapped in the vehicle. The injuries suffered in the accident were too serious and extensive. The rescuers of Suem 118 could only confirm his death.

On site, in addition to the health workers, the Carabinieri also intervened and opened the investigations, supported by the firefighters and technicians Spisal.

The closeness of Mattia Battistetti’s family

Also present at the scene of the tragedy were the family members of Mattia Battistetti, the 23-year-old who in 2021 was crushed to death by a 15-ton load that broke away from one of the cranes at the construction site where he worked.

“We are here to bring the closeness of the association. Today yet another tragedy at work. After all, if they don’t crack down. We also read yesterday of companies closed in Montebelluna because they do not comply with the regulations. Every time it is like reopening a wound“.

crushed to death by a forklift

The reaction of the unions

The death of Mirco Cecconato, which occurred this morning at his plumbing and heating company, has also provoked an immediate reaction from the unions, in particular from the Uil.

union

These are the words expressed by the general secretary of Uil Veneto, Roberto Toìgoregarding the umpteenth case of death at work:

“We feel conflicting emotions: pain, anger, impotence. But also firmness and determination. The battle we are waging on workplace safety is tough, difficult, but necessary. Protocols, controls, investments, training, awareness campaigns: we must deploy all possible tools to reverse the trend. We need the support of public opinion to make workplace safety central to the political agenda”.