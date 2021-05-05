ofSvenja Wallocha shut down

A man is fatally injured in an accident at work in Hanau. Another comes to the hospital with minor injuries.

Hanau – A tragic accident occurred during construction work at Heraeus in Hanau. One man was fatally injured and a second was hospitalized with minor injuries, the police said. The fire brigade was on site with a large contingent, now the criminal police are investigating.

The fatal work accident occurred on Tuesday morning (May 4th, 2021) around 11:30 a.m. at Heraeus in Hanau, the police said. According to initial information, a wall collapsed or fell over during construction work. The exact circumstances are not yet clear.

Tragic accident in Hanau: man is fatally injured – rescue helicopter in action

One of the construction workers was so badly injured in the accident that he died on site. The second was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. A rescue helicopter was also used.

The exact circumstances of the accident are currently being determined. Officials in charge blocked the accident site for further investigations. (svw)

Only a few months ago there was also a fatal accident in Hanau. A man came under a truck and was fatally injured.