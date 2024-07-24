The dramatic list of victims killed in road accidents that has tragically dotted the Italian news and television news programs in this hot summer season is growing longer. This time, the one who sadly paid the price was a young man of just 26 years old, who died following a head-on collision between his car and a truck. The accident occurred around 6 this morning, Wednesday 24 July in Bolgare, in the province of Bergamo. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for the young man.

Road accident in Bolgare: 26-year-old dies

The dynamics of the accident involving a 26-year-old’s car and a truck

A bloody dawn befell a 26-year-old boy, victim of a tragic road accident.

According to initial reconstructions carried out by the police, the young man was driving his car this morning near the area of San Martino farmhouse when the tragic and fatal collision took place. His car collided head-on with a truck traveling in the opposite direction on the other lane.

The alarm was raised immediately and the emergency services were called, alerted by the drivers present and witnesses of the terrible accident. The 118 health workers arrived on site very promptly, with an ambulance and a medical car together with a team of Firefighters. The doctors and paramedics who intervened, however, could do nothing but confirm the death of the young man, who died instantly following the very violent impact with the truck. In fact, every attempt to resuscitate the boy was in vain.

The firefighters arrived from the power plant Bergamo and from Dalmine The Carabinieri who arrived from Bergamo have collected all the necessary information: in the next few hours, it will therefore be possible to proceed with the exact reconstruction of the dynamics of the incident and to trace any responsibilities.

In fact, the real causes behind the fatal collision involving the young man’s car and the truck have yet to be ascertained: whether it was a tragic carelessness or of a sudden illness.