On the evening of Monday 19 August the streets of Meda were painted red. A 17-year-old girl lost her life following a dramatic road accident. The young woman was riding along via Cave on her motocross bike, a 125cc enduro, in the direction of Camnago, when she suddenly lost control of the vehicle, crashing violently into a street lamppost.

The accident occurred shortly before midnight. According to initial reports, the young woman was probably returning home after an evening spent with friends. The drivers present alerted the Regional Emergency and Urgency Agency, which sent an ambulance and a medical car to the scene. The 118 volunteers stabilized the girl and transported her to the hospital in red code Saint Gerard of Monza. Unfortunately, despite timely attempts to save her, the 17-year-old died shortly after arriving at the emergency room due to the serious injuries she sustained.

Elena, a resident of Milan and a student at a professional institute in Cesano Maderno, was passionate about motorcycles. Her Facebook page testifies to her love for two wheels, a passion that she cultivated with enthusiasm. The evening of the accident, the girl was with a group of motorcyclists, passionate like her. They had decided to go out together, and she had separated momentarily to fill up with gas. On that short trip, in Cave Streetthe young woman tragically lost her life.

The following also intervened at the scene of the incident: carabinieri who carried out the necessary surveys to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident. At the moment, several hypotheses remain open on the causes that led the girl to lose control of the motorcycle. It is not yet clear whether it was a technical problem with the vehicle, an unexpected obstacle on the road or a distraction.

The news of Elena’s loss shocked the community of Meda and that of Cesano Maderno, which had adopted the lassMany have expressed their disbelief at the untimely death of such a young girl, snatched from life on a summer night.

