Grace Carmela Sorannaan 82-year-old woman, died in tragic circumstances while she was going to do the shopping. The woman, hit near the Eurospin supermarket in via Giovanni XXIII, in Gioia del Colle, died after hours of agony.

The accident It happened on the morning of September 13th. Grazia Carmela, a widow and mother of four children, was walking towards the supermarket when she was hit by a car. She was immediately rescued and rushed to the Miulli hospital in Acquaviva delle Fonti in code redhis condition was critical from the beginning. After hours of fighting against the serious injuries he suffered, his heart stopped beating that same evening.

The local police intervened at the scene of the accident to carry out surveys and try to reconstruct the dynamics of the collision. At the moment, the hypotheses are focused on a possible distraction of the driver or excessive speed. The prosecutor’s office could soon open an investigation for road homicide.

Grazia Carmela, described by her family as a kind and loving woman, leaves behind an unfillable void. Her childrenGiuseppe, Gianni, Donato and Celeste, are immersed in grief for a sudden and devastating loss. The funeral will be held on September 14th in the church of the Immaculate Conception of Lourdes.

A life shattered in an instant, during a simple daily gesture like going to the grocery store, which leaves behind a great sense of injustice and sadness. Investments on pedestrian crossings represent one of the most serious problems in terms of road safety. Despite the purpose of these areas to protect pedestrians when crossing the road, serious and sometimes fatal accidents continue to occur with alarming frequency, endangering the lives of pedestrians and highlighting the need for improved infrastructure, regulations and driving practices.

