There is mourning and commotion in Spanish cycling. The young rider Juan Pujalte He lost his life in the last few hours after suffering a fatal accident while doing his morning training.

The 18-year-old man from Murcia, who was about to make the leap to professionalism, lost his life near waste dumpsin Cartagena (Spain), said this Thursday the Cycling Federation of the Region of Murcia (FCRM).

Photo: Cycling Federation of the Region of Murcia

“With all the pain in our hearts we have to report the death due to an accident of Juan Pujalte Martínez, member of the Murcian cycling team. The great cycling family will miss you,” were the words of the Federation after the tragedy.

Bid He was one of the promises of Spanish cycling, he belonged to the Valverde Team-Ricardi Fuentes, driven by the former cyclist and former teammate of Nairo Quintana at the Movistar Alejandro Valverde.

According to press reports in Spain, Bid (born in 2005) was a native of the city of San Pedro del Pinatar and was part of the elite and under-23 squad of the Iberian squad since the end of last year after his time at the Esetec-Salazones-Salazones Ricardo Fuentes.

“Broken by pain, we regret to confirm the death of our colleague Juan Pujalte, member of the Valverde Team-Ricardo Fuentes under 23 team. Juan's smile, his joy and his passion for life and cycling will be present every day in our hearts,” said the team promoted by Alejandro Valverde on social networks.

And he added: “Our thoughts are with your family, friends and your team.

Rest in peace, Juan.”

According to the EFE agency, the Spanish authorities opened an investigation to determine the causes of the accident that claimed the life of Pujalte, who suffered 'damage to his spleen and kidney, in addition to a head injury and internal bleeding that determined his death. death.

