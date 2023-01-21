The tragedy occurred on Tuesday evening at the exit of a tunnel on a highway in the southeast of the region, which led to passengers being trapped inside their cars.

The new Chinese news agency, Xinhua, reported that the death toll from the tragedy had reached 28, adding that the search and rescue operations “ended at 17:30 (09:30 GMT) Friday.”

The agency quoted the emergency service as saying that the avalanche occurred “due to the strong winds and the high temperature on Tuesday.”

In October, at least 26 people were killed by an avalanche of an iceberg in the state of Uttarakhand in northern India.