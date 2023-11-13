Ecuadorian soccer is experiencing difficult times due to violence, after fans of the Emelec were attacked with firearms before the classic against Barcelona at George Capwell Stadium.

The information warns that the events occurred before the game in the city of Guayaquil and as revealed by the Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office.

What is known

It was noted that two Emelec fans ended up losing their lives after being victims of a flurry of shots from a Barcelona brava group.

Some videos went viral on social media showing how a group of Emelec fans were attacked and ended up lying on the ground covered in blood, but the police have not released an official report.

“I received a call from Mayor Aquiles Álvarez and he has arranged through EP Segura to send enough personnel and armored trucks to join the protection of the show. Thus, together we can help control security. Thank you, Mr. Mayor,” said Miguel Loor, top leader of the Ecuadorian Pro League.

Loor assured that the game was still on, but guaranteed security with more than 400 police present in and around the stage.

