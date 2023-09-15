Colombian cycling mourns the death of Aderley Ramírez and Jorge Alfredo Flórez, who lost their lives due to heart problems on the famous climb to the high of letters between Tolima and Caldas.

The authorities confirmed that the athletes were part of the Ladybug Challenge Letters on September 3, but his demands led them to find death.

In the sector of Mirellanear the Tolima municipality of Ash tree, The body of Ramírez was found, and he suffered cardiorespiratory arrest at that moment.

The person was helped by the community that was nearby until the ambulance arrived and he was taken to the hospital. Unified Command Post, (PMU).

The institution’s health personnel performed resuscitation maneuvers, but Ramírez did not respond and lost his life in the emergency room of the hospital. St. Vincent de Paul Hospital in Fresno where he was finally transferred.

He was a teacher

Higher up, at the hostel The Mary, Located 2 kilometers above Fresno, Flórez suffered a similar incident.

According to what was known, the rider began to feel severe pain in his chest and fell. Professor of Libertad Municipal Educational Institution in Pasto He signed up for the competition, but couldn’t finish.

He was taken to the same hospital where Ramírez died, an electrocardiogram was taken and the result was a heart attack.

He was subjected to resuscitation efforts, but immediately suffered cardiorespiratory arrest and died minutes later.

The organization of the event warned that the two people had the help of the ambulances of the Red Cross and Civil Defense and that the protocols that are used when these events occur were complied with.

