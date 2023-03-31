Among the goliardic celebrations for a graduation party in Portomaggiore (Ferrara), one of the guests went too far causing injuries to the protagonist of the evening: he started throwing eggs, water, flour and an unidentified stinging liquid at him.

The latter hit him and a friend on the head, causing many problems. After about 20 minutes they started to feel a strong itch, the discomfort remained even after several hours and actually got worse. The birthday boy was visited by the general practitioner, who found injuries for which he established a 30-day prognosis for healing.

The other boy, on the other hand, went independently to the emergency room of the Argenta hospital, where injuries to his face and neck were found, judged to be healable in at least seven days. The police are now investigating what happened at the party, which took place in the home of the celebrated on March 18 in the presence of about 40 people.

In reconstructing the dynamics of the facts, the Carabinieri of Portomaggiore ascertained that the stinging substance had been launched by a 24-year-old guest reported on the loose to the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Ferrara for the hypothesis of aggravated personal injuries.