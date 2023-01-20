English Anton Walkes, defense of charlotte fc 25-year-old, died this Thursday from injuries sustained in a maritime accident in the state of Florida (southeast), reported the North American Soccer League (MLS) and local media.

“MLS is mourning the death of Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes, who died Thursday morning after being involved in an accident in South Florida,” the league said in a statement.

Walkes, former player of the Tottenham Hotspur, he was in the Miami area with his Charlotte FC teammates for preseason training.

According to the Local 10 news channel, the defender suffered the accident on Wednesday afternoon when the boat he was driving collided with another near the dock of the Miami Marine Stadium.

Who was?

He was born in London on February 8, 1997. In the town of Lewisham he began his career as a footballer.

This sport welcomed him, as he was of Jamaican descent, a country in which athletics and soccer are like a religion.

He had problems with the law. In 2018, he was found guilty of driving with a suspended license.

The authorities fined him and sentenced him to 120 hours of community service, which he had to do.

In July 2013 he began to be part of the lower divisions of English Tottenham. And his first game as a professional was played on September 21, 2016 in the League Cup against Gillingham, a game that his team won.

TO USA.

Came to USA in January 2017, when he was on loan at MLS Atlanta United.

He made his MLS debut that year against new york red bullsand scored his first goal in the tournament on 5 July 2017 in a 4-2 win over San Jose Earthquakes.

He or she returned to England in 2018, when he was part of Portsmouth. On February 3, he played his first commitment with that club and scored a goal, on February 3, 2018, in a 2-2 draw with Doncaster Rovers.

There he played 12 games and returned to Tottenham, but in July 2018 it was confirmed that he was returning to Portsmouth.

