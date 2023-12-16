The sport of the world, especially futsal, is in mourning after confirming the death of the best goalkeeper in the world in 2018. The Brazilian Jhennifer Oliveira Camargo He died at 26 years old.

What is known is that he was active in the Rodiles Sport Asturian, a team from the Spanish second division and seeking a place in the Primera Iberdrola.

Hard fight

“Jhennifer had been battling a serious illness for more than a year, which forced the goalkeeper to leave the courts to recover. Task, in that sense, all of her efforts have been dedicated to her in recent times,” says the newspaper Marca de España.

And he adds: “Last summer, Rodiles made a great gesture with her, renewing her contract so that she could continue recovering from her illness.

“He is a fundamental piece for the team, his stops make us dream,” the Asturian club announced then.

Marca warns that “he had been at Rodiles since 2020, a club twinned with the Burela Fish Ruben, current champion of the League and Queen's Cup in the First Division, and who is making a lot of efforts to reach the elite. With that objective they then signed Jhennifer, who had just shined in his native country and whose incorporation was mediated by Burela, who also had the goalkeeper monitored.

Already in 2018 he won the South American U-20 Championship with Brazil and was chosen as the best goalkeeper of the tournament.

That same year, she was chosen as the fourth best goalkeeper on the planet at the UMBRO Futsal Awards, the awards that each year reward the best in futsal.

“After the death of their goalkeeper, all the matches that Rodiles was going to play this weekend have been suspended. The Primera Iberdrola clubs, such as Burela, Futsi Atlético de Madrid Navalcarnero, Agrupación Deportiva Alcorcón, Ourense and Móstoles, have wanted to convey their condolences to the Asturian club and the family of the goalkeeper, whose star, from today, shines brightly in the sky ”says the Spanish newspaper.

