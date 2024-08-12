According to the criteria of
The fire that took place on July 25 was the fourth largest in California history, and in the face of helplessness and desperation at seeing their home burn down again, several members of Baker’s family They watched the feed from their Ring camera until there was nothing left of the house.
In an interview with the aforementioned media outlet, Baker pointed out the difficulty in gathering strength and restarting the process of building his home. “It’s overwhelming. Going up the hill and seeing it come back down,” he said. He also explained that has not yet received full payment from Pacific Gas & Electric Co.whose Utility lines were the cause of the Camp fire.and now he doesn’t know where he will receive the check. “The address it is supposed to go to no longer exists,” he said.
Families affected by the California fires
Like Baker, multiple families were affected by the two California wildfires, and not all of them plan to rebuild their homes in the state because of the repeated fires that occur during the summer.We are thinking about drought, global warming and water problems in California. We are worried about what California will look like“said Rick Pero, who lost his home with his wife Lisa Stone but suffered even more when his cat died in the first fire.
Alex Wood, 26, who also lost his homes in the Camp and Park fires, spoke of the difficulty in regaining strength in the face of tragedy. “You’ve lost everything. You have nothing. You’ve already mentally overcome it once.. When you have to do it a second time, you know what to expect“, he noted.
